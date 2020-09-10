Royal Rumble 2021: WWE has a city in mind for the show; Officials looking for live crowds

As per the latest reports, WWE has something in mind regarding the location of Royal Rumble 2021. Read further for more details.

Everyone’s eyes are on the Royal Rumble 2021 that is scheduled for next year. Just like others, WWE’s plans are also foiled for this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected the entire world. Now, there is some news for all the fans as the officials might have something in their mind for the grand event next year. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWR has planned something new for the Royal Rumble event.

They reportedly also have a city in mind for the show. However, the officials will be looking for getting back to live crowds before the same. They are also keeping a tab on the activities of the NBA and NHL for their next seasons regarding the capacity levels and the fans. But, one can consider these reports to be mere speculations as WWE has neither announced nor confirmed anything related to the Royal Rumble event for next year.

As per the latest reports, the event’s status will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, this did not stop the fans from speculating the possible location for Royal Rumble next year. Earlier, WWE had to hold many other events including Wrestlemania this year owing to the pandemic situation. With just a few months left for January, fans are eagerly waiting for new updates on the upcoming events.

