Royal scribe says late Queen would be 'proud' of Prince William's initiative to reconcile with The Sussexes

Following the demise of the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family pulled up a strong and united front as Prince William took on the role of the Prince of Wales alongside his wife Kate Middleton who inherited the title of Princess of Wales from Princess Diana.

On Saturday, the couple surprised the public with a reunion as they greeted the crowds outside Windsor Castle with brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Royalists were ecstatic as the estranged brothers and their wives came out of the same car to meet the royal well-wishers outside the late Queen's residence. Rumours of the royal brothers having issues in their relationship had recently filled up the headlines but with their one outing together the fire was tamed. According to Page Six, Prince Williams was the one who extended the invitation to the Sussexes which was graciously accepted by the two.