Royal scribe says late Queen would be 'proud' of Prince William's initiative to reconcile with The Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry showed up at Windsor Castle together with their wives after the Queen's demise.
Following the demise of the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family pulled up a strong and united front as Prince William took on the role of the Prince of Wales alongside his wife Kate Middleton who inherited the title of Princess of Wales from Princess Diana.
On Saturday, the couple surprised the public with a reunion as they greeted the crowds outside Windsor Castle with brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Royalists were ecstatic as the estranged brothers and their wives came out of the same car to meet the royal well-wishers outside the late Queen's residence. Rumours of the royal brothers having issues in their relationship had recently filled up the headlines but with their one outing together the fire was tamed. According to Page Six, Prince Williams was the one who extended the invitation to the Sussexes which was graciously accepted by the two.
Though per the royal scribe, the attempt at reconciliation by William was not just about the bromance, "This was not just a display of older brotherly love – but a statement of his elevation to the House of Windsor’s second-most-senior statesman."
For those unversed, the Queen passed away on September 8th in her Balmoral Castle after a day of being kept under medical supervision, given that her health was deteriorating rapidly. The royal family made their way to Balmoral as the newly-appointed King Charles III and his wife Camilla were the first ones to be at her side. Followed by Prince Williams who brought along his uncles Princes Andrew and Edward with his wife Sophie. Prince Harry too reached the Castle as soon as possible though he was not accompanied by Meghan Markle just as Kate Middleton stayed back in Windsor with the kids.
ALSO READ Prince Harry says Windsor Castle is 'a lonely place' without his grandmother the Queen