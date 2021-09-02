Royals against reuniting with Harry & Meghan Markle; Worried that duo will reveal conversations to media

While it is no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their qualms about the royal family, looks like the royals aren’t keen on welcoming the Sussexes either. Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently spoke to Us Weekly and stated that the royals are “still raw” in the wake of the Sussexes’ exit from royal life and since making scathing revelations about their life in the palace.

Jonathan told the tabloid: “Over the year, there must’ve been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation. But I keep saying that, you know … I’m not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or … in a new revised version of [Finding Freedom] or even in Prince Harry’s own book,” the British journalist added.

According to Sacerdoti, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and more might be hesitant to dive into the healing process. “I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace,” he told US Weekly.

For those not keeping up with the royal tea, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals back in January 2020. Two months later, they relocated to California with their son Archie, now 2. Since then, the duo has detailed the reason behind their move in detail and have also welcomed a daughter named Lilibet. At the time, a source told the tabloid that William, 39, was “blindsided” by his younger brother’s move.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets about stepping down as senior royals: Report