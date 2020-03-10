Royals take Anupam Kher's advice seriously to combat Coronavirus; Prince Charles ditches handshake for namaste

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prince Charles attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday where he threw in a few namastes instead of reaching out for handshakes. The changed style of greeting comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus has impacted the royals as well. The Covid-19 virus outbreak is bringing the world to a standstill. From concerts being cancelled to movie releases being delayed, the virus has everyone taking extra precautions. The British royal family is no different. Although the family hasn't cancelled royal engagements owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, they are taking measures to safeguard themselves from it. Especially, Prince Charles. Several journalists present at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday noticed Prince of Wales opting for Namastes over traditional handshakes.

Charles was seen greeting everyone in the room with his hands folded. The move came days after actor Anupam Kher shared a video advising everyone to opt for Namaste over choosing to shake hands. Charles' choice of greeting caught the attention of social media. "I saw Prince Charles greeting people today with the namaste gesture. So much nicer than banging elbows," noted a Twitter user. "Namaste is becoming universal in the times of Coronoa Grinning face with smiling eyes. Prince Charles has become a champion of it," pointed out another user.

"Nice to see the namaste gesture being used by Prince Charles, as he avoids handshakes amid fears of coronavirus. ‘Namaste’ is a Sanskrit word, used predominantly by Hindus, meaning ‘I bow to you’. The gesture is used by people of many religions," wrote another user.

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

