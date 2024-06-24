Rebel Wilson's little girl is having the best time traveling and touring! Rebel showed that her 19-month-old daughter, Royce, is already outpacing her famous mother in an Instagram post. The young child, dressed in a pink outfit and purple sneakers, smiled for the camera in front of an outdoor pool in the picture.

Rebel Wilson drops pictures of baby Royce from Greek vacation

Rebel also posted a few pictures from her vacation, in which she is seen with her fiancé Ramona Agruma, and several close friends. Rebel posed in front of an opulent pool in one photo, and cuddled up to Ramona in another with a breathtaking sunset as the backdrop.

Wilson soon headed for Europe to meet Agruma's parents

The vacation comes after Rebel recently admitted that she hasn't yet met Agruma's parents for an incredibly sad reason. In an interview on the US Today show, the Pitch Perfect actress disclosed that her partner comes from a conservative family. Wilson highlighted saying Ramona was born in Latvia, and "it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are."

She also mentioned that she hoped to finally meet her future in-laws and present their 19-month-old daughter Royce to them in person as the couple will soon be taking a vacation to Europe. Wilson said, "I'm really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona's mother is a doctor. Royce is the real icebreaker. They've been FaceTiming with her.'

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's relationship

Wilson made their romance public on her social media in June 2022. The actress uploaded a photo of the couple holding each other tightly. In February 2023, the Pitch Perfect star announced their engagement on Instagram.

In March 2023, just after declaring their engagement, Wilson and Agruma had a sweet kiss on the Vanity Fair red carpet. Wilson and Agruma Wilson welcomed their daughter in Nov 2022 via surrogate.

