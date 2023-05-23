RRR and Thor actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson, the popular actor who is best known for his performances in the recent blockbuster RRR, and the famous Thor movie series, has passed away. According to the talented actor's publicist, the 58-year-old passed away in Italy on May 21, Sunday, 4 days before his 59th birthday. The cause behind Ray Stevenson's untimely death has not been revealed yet. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the actor had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while shooting for the upcoming film Cassiono On Ischia.

Team RRR mourns Ray Stevenson's demise

The talented actor earned immensely positive reviews for his performance in the 2022-released Indian film RRR, which is helmed by celebrated director SS Rajamouli. The Oscar Award-winning film marked his debut in Indian cinema. Ray Stevenson played the lead antagonist, the racist and cruel Governor Scott Buxton in the project, which featured Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

The makers of RRR, who are deeply shocked by the sudden demise of the film's lead antagonist, took to the official social media handles and paid respect to Ray Stevenson with a touching post. "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT," reads team RRR's Twitter post.

Check out RRR official handle's tweet, below:

Ray Stevenson's acting career

Ray Stevenson, who was born in Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, kickstarted his acting career in the 1990s by appearing in several TV shows. The senior actor made his movie debut in 1998, with the British film The Theory of Flight. He started playing key roles in Hollywood films by the beginning of the 2000s and landed his first pivotal role in the 2004-released film, King Arthur.

The actor earned immense popularity for his performance as the army officer Titus Pullo in the HBO drama series Rome, which was aired from 2005-07. Later, he played the role of Frank Castle in the 2008-released Marvel project Punisher: The War Zone. Ray Stevenson appeared as Volstagg, a member of Asgard and friend of the titular character Thor, in the 2011 film Thor and its sequel Thor Ragnarok. One of his last projects is the upcoming Star Wars series Ashoka, which features him as one of the main antagonists.

