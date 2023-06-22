Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens praise new Mexico franchise, claim it shouldn’t be missed by viewers

On May 12, 2023, during RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles, Lolita Banana and Valentina announced that they will be co-hosting a gig. At that time Valentine said, “It is such a pleasure to announce that my comadre, my dear friend Lolita and I will be the host, the official hosts of the historical first season of Drag Race Mexico.”

Several Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens think that this edition is filled with great looks and amazing drama, therefore it should not be missed. Here is everything to know about the same.

What is Ru Paul’s Drag Race Mexico?

Ru Paul’s Drag Race Mexico is the latest addition to one of the most popular and fan favorite Drag Race franchises. The new edition of the series will be hosted by Valentina and Lolita Banana. Lolita was amongst the top four during the inaugural season of Drag Race France in 2022 and Valentina had been working in Mexico for the majority of her life. Both of the queens hail from Mexico.

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic submarine: Why is Netflix criticized over freediving documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’?

ALSO READ: Did you know Hailey Bieber turned to Kim Kardashian when she wanted to start her skin care brand Rhode?

Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens express thoughts on Mexico franchise

During the premiere party in Los Angeles, California, Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens have said that they are excited for the new edition of the franchise. They said they are happy for the talent and culture that Ru Paul’s Drag Race Mexico will bring to the franchise.

During the premiere Crystal Methyd said, “I am just really excited to see a season of Mexican Queens. I’m really excited to see lots of colors and connect with my culture.”

Meanwhile Jessica Wild shared, “I am very excited and very proud because Mexico is my second home and all my Mexicans are always supporting me and now they have their own Drag Race in Spanish and I love it.”

The long-awaited Ru Paul’s Drag Race Mexico is all set to premiere on Paramount+. Viewers think that editions like these will bring a greater variety of the queens to the screen.

Chris McCarthy, President, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios also previously said that many such editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be released in future. This franchise has earned more than 20 Emmy awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez opts for all-black chic ensemble for dinner outing in Paris; DETAILS here