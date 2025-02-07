Ruaridh Mollica to Star Alongside Paul Bettany in Marvel’s Series Vision; Details Inside
Ruaridh Mollica has been announced to star alongside Paul Bettany in the Disney+ series Vision. Read on to learn what role he will play and other details about the series.
Ruaridh Mollica, a well-known name in the Hollywood film industry, has now been cast in the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Vision. The actor will be joining the upcoming Marvel Studios outing alongside the previous cast and current lead, Paul Bettany.
Vision happens to be a spin-off series, headlined by Bettany of WandaVision. For those who do not know, Paul Bettany’s character made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was killed by the mad titan Thanos in the 2018 movie Avengers: Infinity War.
In the upcoming outing, Vision will try to regain his memory and humanity after what happened in the events of WandaVision.
As per Deadline, Ruaridh Mollica will be playing a character named Tucker. Talking about the actor, he was previously seen in HBO’s The Franchise having a recurring role. The Scottish-Italian actor, Ruaridh Mollica, had even received a British Independent Film Award nomination for his role in Sebastian. The aforementioned movie premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
The series in discussion will also star James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Faran Tahir.
The fans who have been following Marvel projects dedicatedly will recognize these names from previous outings, as James Spader voiced the character of Ultron, an AI program created by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. The character was the main antagonist in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Meanwhile, even Faran Tahir has strings attached to Tony Stark and Iron Man; Raza was the one who kidnapped Tony Stark, forcing him to create a weapon, the Iron Man suit.
Interestingly, Vision is the second WandaVision spinoff. The latest Disney+ project, Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and more, was the first tied series to WandaVision.
