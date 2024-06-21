Rubi Rose Confirms Using Ghostwriters For Her Songs; Says Everybody Uses Writers Though Realistically

In a recent interview on Joe Budden’s podcast, Rubi Rose opened up about her approach to music. Her approach sparked a debate on social media. When asked that does she writes her own songs, she confessed that she doesn’t write her own rap lyrics.

This reaction has sparked a conversation about creativity and authenticity in the music industry. Let’s delve into what Rubi Rose’s openness means for her career and the broader world of hip-hop.

Rose candidly admitted using ghostwriters

During her recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Rubi Rose openly discussed her approach to creating music. When questioned about her songwriting process, she admitted without hesitation that she doesn’t. She confessed that she relies on ghostwriters to craft her lyrics. Rubi even highlighted the creative input and skill that writers bring to her music.

Rubi said, “People know how to make s**t sound cool… I definitely have, my people and writers. Everybody uses writers though realistically.” Rubi very straightforwardly admitted that she takes help. She even claimed that she believes that everybody uses writers so it’s not a big deal. This highlights that mostly in the hip-hop world artists collaborate with writers to craft their songs.

How did social media react to this?

Following Rubi’s revelation, social media platforms lit up with a mix of opinions. On Instagram, the reactions ranged from support to skepticism. Some criticized the rapper for not writing her own lyrics, questioning the authenticity of her music. But, meanwhile many praised her honest and unapologetic confession. People also liked how she acknowledged the writers.

One user wrote, “Why are people glorifying lack of talent these days.” Another added, “Nobody knows Rubi Rose from her music.” “I don’t like how you don’t need talent to be popular… it's just a generic formula,” added third.

On X (Formerly twitter), opinions were similarly divided, with some even admitting that they weren’t aware that Rubi Rose is a rapper. Moreover, there were discussions within the music industry about the role of creativity versus collaboration in songwriting.

The concept of ghostwriting

The use of ghostwriters in hip-hop is not a new phenomenon. Since the 1980s, rumors and controversies have surrounded top-tier artists allegedly using ghostwriters. While some argue it detracts from the authenticity of the art form, others view it as a collaborative approach.

Veteran figures in hip-hop, like Big Daddy Kane, also acknowledged a long-standing practice of ghostwriting. These are writers who create lyrics for artists but remain anonymous. Kane himself worked behind the scenes on Biz Markie’s early hits. However, the concept of ghostwriting has always been a controversial topic in hip-hop.

Rubi Rose’s career and controversies

Beyond music, Rubi Rose’s personal life has also drawn attention. Especially her recent relationship with Druski has brought her into the spotlight. They have been spotted on a couple of occasions together. From beachside dates to yacht trips, their relationship game is going strong as of now.

