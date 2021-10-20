Ruby Rose calls out Batwoman showrunner, producers for unsafe work culture

Ruby Rose has accused Batwoman bosses including The CW and Warner Bros of unsafe work culture, which she claims, eventually led to her exit. Rose said she experienced hostile working conditions and mentioned costars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson while opening up on the details.

As Rose left the show in the first season itself owing to an injury, she has since shared a couple of videos elaborating on her recovery but her revelations about the workplace have taken the internet by storm. In her story, she mentioned her costars along with the show's producers. "Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set," Rose penned. "I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you," she penned.

Rose accused Warner Bros Television chief Peter Roth of allegedly hiring a private investigator to get dirt on her. She also alleged that Roth maintained inappropriate relationships with young women. "Peter Roth, you are first up. You are Chapter 1. Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative," Rose's Instagram story said. "Either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you," she added.

Rose shared some videos of a conversation about her injury. "Cut to 3 weeks after this video, it's worse than abnormal," Rose captioned the conversation. "This was diagnosed years ago on set but if I got an X-ray 'we would make our day.' I have documented this for years. On top of that, I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary. Pray tell what else would you like me to share, the broken neck or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?" Rose mentioned that Roth told her about costing the studio millions if she doesn't come back to work.

After Rose's departure, Kate Kane was recast in her place. Rose revelations have definitely been shocking, to say the least.

ALSO READ: Ruby Rose opens up about her exit from Batwoman after season 1; Says 'Those who know, know'