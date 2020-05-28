Ruby Rose opens up about her exit from Batwoman after season 1; Says 'Those who know, know'

Ruby Rose shares a heartwarming video of her journey as Batwoman in an Instagram post and confirms her exit from the series.

A week ago, Ruby Rose confirmed in a statement that she has called it quits with Batwoman after playing the lead role in the first season. The news of Ruby Rose's exit from the series ahead of its season 2 comes as shock for the fans and recently, the actress has opened up about her departure. Ruby Rose admits it isn't an easy decision for her but she needed to do it. Taking to her Instagram handle a day ago, Ruby got candid about her Batwoman journey.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," Ruby captioned her post. "It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all," she continued. "I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape. Also @mysmarvel," Ruby Rose wrote and bid her final goodbye to DC Universe.

Earlier, she gave out a statement confirming her exit from Batwoman and revealed that she would not be returning to the show for its second season. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Ruby Rose stated. While much is not known about the reason behind her exit from the show, there was news about her facing some complications on the sets. Ruby shared a video showing the spinal procedure she needed to undergo after she got injured on the sets of Batwoman that led to two herniated discs and chronic pain.

