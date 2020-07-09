  1. Home
Ruby Rose praises the casting of Javicia Leslie; Actor will be the first Black star to play Batwoman

As CW confirms Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman for Season 2, Ruby Rose who played the part prior to her congratulates the network and Leslie on the new role. The new casting choice also marks Javicia as the first Black woman to play the popular character of Batwoman.
Back in May, Batwoman star Ruby Rose announced her decision to leave the CW show after one season of portraying the acclaimed character of Kate Kane. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” she wrote in an Instagram post. After Rose’s shocking announcement, CW network has found its new Batwoman in Javicia Leslie. 

 

As reported by Variety, the God Friended Me star is taking on the role and she's thrilled to have the opportunity to do so. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," she said in a press release. Javicia also posted the news on Instagram, “For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day, it’s possible,” she wrote.

 

Javicia was not the only one who was thrilled about her new role. The former star of the CW series Ruby Rose also took to social media to express her excitement over the casting decision, “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman,” she said. “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2, you are going to be amazing!!” Ruby added.

 

Javicia will make her debut as Batwoman in January 2021 and will play the character of Ryan Wilder, who is the new Batwoman in Gotham city.

