Ruby Rose REVEALS the real reason behind exit from Batwoman: Being the lead of a superhero show is tough
Ruby Rose is speaking up again about her decision to leave Batwoman, which shocked many fans back in May. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 34-year-old actress explained that having surgery on her back, plus the pandemic led her to re-evaluate her decision to either remain or leave the series. “Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” Ruby said.
“But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.” She added that because of the pandemic shutting production down, it was a “great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers]. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me…I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”
Ruby recently also spoke up about the network casting Javicia Leslie as the new lead, Ryan Wilder. “She seems fantastic,” she said. “Honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me…I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”
