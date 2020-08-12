  1. Home
Ruby Rose REVEALS the real reason behind exit from Batwoman: Being the lead of a superhero show is tough

Former Batwoman actress Ruby Rose gets candid about her decision to walk out of the show. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Rose revealed that her back injury contributed to her leaving the show.
Ruby Rose is speaking up again about her decision to leave Batwoman, which shocked many fans back in May. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 34-year-old actress explained that having surgery on her back, plus the pandemic led her to re-evaluate her decision to either remain or leave the series. “Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” Ruby said. 

 

“But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.” She added that because of the pandemic shutting production down, it was a “great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers]. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me…I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

 

Ruby recently also spoke up about the network casting Javicia Leslie as the new lead, Ryan Wilder. “She seems fantastic,” she said. “Honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me…I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”

 

