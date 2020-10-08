Ruby Rose REVEALS reason behind leaving Batwoman after 1 season; Says she did ‘what was best for the show’

Ruby Rose recently revealed the reason behind her sudden exit from CW show Batwoman. Read ahead for details on Ruby’s shocking move.

Ruby Rose is speaking more about her decision to leave Batwoman after one season starring on The CW show. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she was asked if her back injury contributed to the decision. “That definitely made going back to work, you know, so quickly tricky. But they really accommodated trying to help me out the best they could, going back so early. Cause we wanted to obviously meet the release date of the show,” Ruby said.

“I think what played a bigger part was more, we got shut down early. We didn’t get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show…and then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it. You know, we all kind of thought about where we’re at… we were discussing the show and we had a conversation and, you know, I had a great time on Batwoman. I am so proud of what we achieved.”

“We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first-ever live-action Batwoman and the first-ever, you know, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane. And I love that character and the whole experience, but we did have a discussion and we sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show, um, at the time was they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction,” she continued.

She added, “It was tough because it was sad because we will love each other, but also it made sense for so many different reasons. And you know, I think at the end of the day, like, oh, I’m really excited to watch season two. I think the show is great. I love the cast. I’m still in contact with everyone, but it was, it was a decision that we, we talked about, we discussed, we slept on. Um, but at the time with all that reflection, it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

