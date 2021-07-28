Ruby Rose took an EMERGENCY trip to the hospital this week for THIS reason; Actress shares health update

Ruby Rose recently got candid about a scary hospitalisation the actress had. The 35-year-old Aussie actress took to social media today and revealed that she had been admitted to a hospital over the weekend and it was due to surgery complications, Rose also clarified that her surgery had nothing to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Ruby did educate her fans on getting vaccinated.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ruby detailed what happened and said: “I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.” She revealed that when she determined her symptoms were serious she “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone.”

However, many of the hospitals were “rejecting taking people and I…and my case was quite serious. We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.” Rose then added that the healthcare team was “amazing, all the front-liners are amazing” before revealing that the wait was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reason she assumed it took a long time to get a room.

“Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please,” she said. “It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now,” she concluded.

