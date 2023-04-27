Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas blessed with a baby girl; Couple call her 'pure magic'

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are officially parents now as they welcomed their first baby together. On Tuesday, the couple took to their social media handles to announce the arrival of their baby girl Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with an adorable post. Sharing the picture of their little one, they wrote, ‘Louetta Isley Thomas Willis You are pure magic Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the proud parents wrote alongside a sweet photo of their newborn daughter. "You are more than we ever dreamed of.’

Here’s the post

Rumer and Thomas’ baby shower

Rumer and Thomas performed together at their intimate baby shower which was hosted by Rumer's mom Demi Moore and her sisters in March. It was an intimate celebration which included their close family members and friends. The mommy-to-be looked radiant as she wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown dress in Ivory and her curly hair down. In the pictures, she was happily posing with her family members and friends.

Rumer Willis talks about embracing motherhood

Talking about how excited she is to start the next generation, Rumer was quoted saying, “[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point. I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends.”

She further added, “Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of.”

