Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore, recently revealed that she and her two sisters have a group chat that focuses only on praising their famous mother. During an appearance on the Today Show on Thursday, the 35-year-old daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis spoke candidly about her mother's recent accomplishments.

Rumer Willis reveals having a group chat to hype their mom

Rumer Willis gushed about how fantastic it has been to witness the actress's dreams come true. Rumer, who recently gave birth to her first child, continued by saying that she and her two sisters, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32, have a text chat group because they are all so devoted to celebrating their mother.

Rumer shared the text conversation she and her sisters are having with their mother, which is currently quite popular due to the attention their mother is receiving on the red carpet and her stunning appearance while in the South of France. One such look came on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, where Demi Moore received a 13-minute standing ovation for her film The Substance. Rumer claimed that the experience left her overcome with pride. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumer Willis talks about mom Demi's comeback

Rumer responded that they were using the term Demiissance to describe their mother's recent comeback when host Jenna Bush Hager questioned them about it. She continued by saying that she was incredibly proud of and respected her mother, pointing out that Demi had sacrificed a lot to be a loving mom.

About Demi Moore

Moore is one of the most popular actresses who rose to stardom in the 1980s. She welcomed two daughters with her husband Bruce Willis but later divorced him. She belonged to the group known as The Brat Pack, which was the nickname given to the actors who acted in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire in a 1985 New York Magazine feature. Thanks to movies like Ghost and A Few Good Men, she maintained her critical praise throughout the 1990s.

The Substance

In The Substance, Moore portrays an 80s movie star turned fitness show host. The producer of her character wants to let her go because she is too old. She then finds out about The Substance, a process that promises to create "a new you," but there's a horrifying catch.

ALSO READ: ‘Life Looks A Lil Different Lately’: Nina Dobrev Updates Her Fans After Major Injury Following Bike Accident