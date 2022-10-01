Rumoured couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid SPOTTED at the same hotel in Paris
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were snapped, albeit separately, at Le Royal Monceau in Paris.
It looks like the rumoured romance between the new IT couple of Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, is heating up and how! While the dating speculations have been rampant for a few weeks now, with the gorgeous pair getting cozy on several occasions, adding even more fuel to the fire is the fact that DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted by the paparazzi at the same hotel in Paris!
According to photos obtained by TMZ, Gigi Hadid was spotted arriving at her room at Le Royal Monceau on Thursday night, i.e. September 29, at 10 pm as the 27-year-old supermodel was all smiles and even chatted with the photogs. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio was snapped leaving the same hotel at around 1 am, before hitting some nightclubs in Paris. After spending time at clubs for about an hour, the 47-year-old actor reportedly returned to Costes hotel, where his room was.
Gigi Hadid, who is in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, looked sexy as she showed off her toned midriff by pairing a sleeveless white crop top featuring a plunging neckline with cream cargo pants and a brown jacket while holding a matching mini purse and her hair tied in a messy bun. Leonardo DiCaprio, who seems to be in Paris to support his rumoured ladylove during Fashion Week, kept it casual cool with his all-black attire - a bomber jacket paired with jeans, a snapback and white sneakers. Leo also had a black face mask on.
What do you have to say about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was earlier in a relationship with Camila Morrone and was subjected to countless memes as it was noted how he tends to date women until their 25 years of age only. However, Gigi Hadid seems to be an exception. As for Hadid, the supermodel shares a kid with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, a darling daughter named Khai, 2.
