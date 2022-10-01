Rumoured couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid SPOTTED at the same hotel in Paris

It looks like the rumoured romance between the new IT couple of Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, is heating up and how! While the dating speculations have been rampant for a few weeks now, with the gorgeous pair getting cozy on several occasions, adding even more fuel to the fire is the fact that DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted by the paparazzi at the same hotel in Paris!

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Gigi Hadid was spotted arriving at her room at Le Royal Monceau on Thursday night, i.e. September 29, at 10 pm as the 27-year-old supermodel was all smiles and even chatted with the photogs. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio was snapped leaving the same hotel at around 1 am, before hitting some nightclubs in Paris. After spending time at clubs for about an hour, the 47-year-old actor reportedly returned to Costes hotel, where his room was.