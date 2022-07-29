Rumoured lovebirds Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin pack on the PDA during a bagels date in the Hamptons?

Looks like Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin's love story (still rumoured...) is in its early honeymoon stage! According to Page Six, an eagle-eyed spy spotted the lovebirds in the Hamptons, more specifically at Goldberg's Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday, i.e. July 24, at 6 am. For the unversed, the Oscar-nominated actor and Hillary Clinton's close aide's dating speculations were revealed in mid-July.

About Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin's early morning date, the source disclosed, "They were there before the bagels even arrived. She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving." However, Page Six was also informed by both Bradley and Huma's reps that the "date" never happened. While Abedin's rep stated, "Huma was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that, so that can't be true," Cooper's rep clarified, "They are good friends — this isn't true. Bradley was in New York."

While romance rumours continue to follow Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, Page Six had earlier reported that it was Vogue editor Anna Wintour who introduced the two. A source, at the time, had revealed, "They are perfect for each other. They're both into power and politics and human affairs." Reportedly, the pair arrived at Met Gala 2022 together but walked the red carpet solo. Bradley could be seen in Huma's Met Gala photos, in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bradley Cooper is currently shooting for Maestro, a biopic on the life of the iconic conductor Leonard Bernstein, with a focus on his marriage to Felicia Montealegre. Bradley stars in, directs and co-wrote (with Josh Singer) Maestro, which also features Carey Mulligan as Felicia and Jeremy Strong as John Gruen besides Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman. Maestro releases next year and is co-produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Todd Phillips.

