Rumours Music Video: Lizzo and Cardi B turn into Greek goddesses and fans are loving their sassy vibe

As promised by the duo, Cardi B and Lizzo's collab for the song Rumours is beyond fun. After the teaser promised a dramatic music video, the full song finally dropped on Friday and it looks beyond amazing as Cardi B and Lizzo transform into Greek goddesses for the song video. Fans have fallen in love with the track's sassy vibe and it looks like this powerful collab is getting a big thumbs up from netizens.

The song remains special for Lizzo fans considering this is her first single in two years. Before releasing the song, in a live video chat Lizzo and Cardi B indulged in a fun conversation where the former also mentioned how she wrote the song back in February. The music video of the song features both the singers donning golden attire as they strut on a futuristic set. The song has a great dance vibe to it.

Check out the song video here:

The rumours music video has been directed by Tanu Muino and is receiving a lot of love from fans who are loving its dramatic and sassy vibe. Cardi B who is expecting her second child can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the music video as she appears in a look decked up with gold.

Here are fan reactions to the video:

Cardi and lizzo created magic in #rumours — Sandy (@ghonjuih) August 13, 2021

When you and your sisters favourite artists collab and you get #rumours #LIZZOCARDI — Vicky(@ThicccnChunky) August 13, 2021

After releasing her first single in two years, Lizzo has a packed year ahead, especially September considering she will be the first woman ever to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and also has other performances lined up such as Global Citizen Live, Firefly Music Festival and Outside Lands events.

