Run BTS EP 101 Recap: RM & V turn out to be doppelgangers as J Hope shows off his intelligent side

n the latest episode of Run BTS, we see the boys in action mode as they play paintball and try to take away the balloons from the opposition. Read below to get the full update on what hilarity transpired during Run BTS EP 101.

We're still trying to get over Run BTS EP 100 which had us laughing out loud and literally falling from our bed thanks to the always funny septet BTS! While the 100th episode saw the boys try their hands again at badminton and foot volleyball, EP 101 was equally action-packed as well! First up, we saw RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook revive the iron bag game, where the members had to guess what was inside the container with literally just a second glance.

Hobi showed of his intelligent side as he guessed most of the items including the most difficult one, which was a perfume! ChimChim foreshadowed that either J-Hope or Suga would be the one to reveal the answer and that's exactly what happened! Eventually, the rap line scored their first win over the vocal line! Then, things got even more exciting when they brought back the legendary photo zone game but this time, there was a huge trampoline involved. While Jimin took on J-Hope and the two tried to distract the other, Yoongi and Seokjin reunited to give us all the insane laughs! The septet was left shocked when it came to Namjoon and Taehyung, as at one point, they looked like doppelgangers! The Run BTS production team ran with it and morphed their photos for fun edits. Kim Brothers ftw!

Since Hobi did a good job, he was paired with Jungkook and managed to win 10 points in the last round. This meant that 100 Jin (RM, Suga, J-Hope) and Seok 100 (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook) were both 2-2. While Suga started celebrating, Jimin made fun of him for actually failing at the photo zone game. The exhausted boys were treated with good food as we got to see a mini Eat Jin session, even though the septet didn't say it out loud!

Check out some of the fun moments from Run BTS 101 below:

The best game ever

Today's run bts was awesome

Army with bts forever pic.twitter.com/7nGL7bnXh8 — Lia (@purplebangtan_5) April 21, 2020

what kind of food does bighit feed their run bts editors this is some next level crackhead editing pic.twitter.com/BE9XOk7b4M — shaz (@incorrectjeon) April 21, 2020

run bts editors are so damn extra pic.twitter.com/4fBA8Ucaq7 — zia (@perfecjoon) April 21, 2020

hopekook in hopekook in

run bts ep.33 run bts ep.101 pic.twitter.com/mW5VHBh2ll — (@kooktaeficts) April 21, 2020

yoonmin bickering again in the new ep of run bts,, we love an old married couple pic.twitter.com/vPmMRmE6uf — mary (@mngloss) April 21, 2020

yoongi: exists run bts editors: QUICK ADD THE BLUSHING EFFECT pic.twitter.com/jLnLU1GA2w — (@moonchildpjms) April 21, 2020

Our boys received a plague of appreciation by the RUN BTS crew, thanking them for their passionate dedication and their hardwork We received many years of laughter and happiness. They deserve this award @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/m1kV8NOeJZ — ONLY BTS (@sorafirstlove) April 21, 2020

BTS received this appreciation plaque from Run BTS production team and Seokjin said he might sell it if things gets hard pic.twitter.com/8PiKqZyOv3 — (@mygbebe) April 21, 2020

So thankful to the Run BTS producers who allow them to experience things that they normally wouldn’t be able to pic.twitter.com/g8sMW8cZTF — bora (@modooborahae) April 21, 2020

After 2017 they stopped going on variety shows and honestly it’s not like us ARMY felt any lack of content cos of it. If anything, @BTS_twt became mire creative with their content and always try to be innovative with their Run eps Hope we get to see another 100 eps pic.twitter.com/ndUDvUki5D — Aurelia STAY IN SAVE LIVES (@AureliaOT7) April 21, 2020

Finally, for the last round to win it all and be declared the winners, the boys took part in a paintball game to take balloons away! As it was V's favourite game, the team had to play paintball and try to take the balloons of the opposition. While 100 Jin had red balloons, Seok 100 had blue balloons! Throwback to one of the best segments in Run BTS, which was at the water park, the boys also had to run around the obstacle course while trying to defeat the opposite team!

RM just had one opponent in mind and that was Jin as Namjoon showed no mercy to his hyung. Suga and Jimin were their adorable selves as they tried to take one for their respective teams. Jin and Baby Mochi ended up taking a red balloon each but unfortunately, both times it flew away. Kookie, TaeTae and Hobi were their athletic best as they tried to one-up their opponents. Eventually, it was Seok 100, who took the lead as they scored 33 points while 100 Jin got -7 points. Hence, the winners were 100 Jin as they got 45 while 100 Jin got 10 points!

Given that they completed 100 episodes in five years, the production team gave them appreciation plaques along with a framed photo of the individual members from various concerts, being their candid best! When it came to their ending ment, Yoongi shared that he is looking forward to Run BTS EP 200 as Hobi explained that since they don't go on variety shows, Run BTS is extremely fun and keeps them close to ARMY. Namjoon hopes that they continue running further with Run BTS.

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS EP 101? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS: From RM being the hilarious MVP to Jimin & V making fun of the rap line; best moments from Run BTS EP 100

Meanwhile, in a recent YouTube Live session, RM revealed that BTS was already working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7. "I’m sure many of you have guessed by now, but we’re going to be releasing another album. We’ve begun preparing for it. We’re going to be sharing that preparation process with you. No details have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started talking about it. That we’re going to be creating something new. We’re going to work hard to do that," Namjoon revealed to ARMY.

"We’re not sure when that album will be released. I’m sure there will be moments that we don’t want to show because the album making process isn’t always beautiful, but even though we don’t know what the end result will be, we’ll do our best," the BTS leader added.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×