Run BTS Ep 102: V and Jungkook aka Taekook left the ARMY gushing with their adorable moments in the kitchen

The ARMY was treated to several Taekook (Taehyung and Jungkook) moments courtesy Run BTS' Episode 102. The new episode saw the BTS members cook up a storm in the kitchen.

After an athletic series of episodes of Run BTS released in the past few weeks, BTS made their way to the kitchen to cook up a storm. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and J-Hope were handed the chef's hat to plate up mouthwatering dishes for Run BTS' Episode 102. Since Jin and Suga were the chefs of the band, they were given leadership duties while the Namjoon, Kookie, Taehyung and ChimChim were divided into groups. Hobi was tasked to curate the challenge.

As always, the new Run BTS episode was filled with several moments that left the ARMY in splits. However, bless Big Hit Entertainment for giving fans numerous Taekook moments. TaeTae and Golden Maknae were teamed together and they were tasked to prepare stir-fried spicy pork and rolled omelets. They were pitted against Namjoonie and Mochi, who got down to preparing Kimchi stew with pork and Kimchi pancake.

Throughout the episode, TaeKook gave fans gush-worthy moments and oozed the boyfriend vibes, leaving us begging for more. These included Kookie's excitement over teaming with TaeTae that he immediately dragged the Sweet Night singer to his side, Taehyung helping Kookie drink water out of a bottle as he was busy cooking, and Seokjin joining the duo for a group hug.

Check out the best Taekook moments from the episode and fan reactions to them below:

the way taekook shook hands first and next thing you know they held hands and intertwined their fingers...like ok boyfriends just say you want to hold hands and go pic.twitter.com/gdj44caBR0 — (@kvsoultkwins) April 28, 2020

Jungkook was just as surprised as taekookers when they made taekook a team! Rare moment!! pic.twitter.com/n6rXL3q0mN — @ taekooking (@loveis9597) April 28, 2020

Taehyung already giving up and asking Jungkook when he wants to go to the mounting omg if they lose it’s a taekook mountain date pic.twitter.com/h3Hvz7RC2Z — @ taekooking (@loveis9597) April 28, 2020

taekook being the no-space couple in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/MGP1e0I1JY — 파뿌 ⁷(@pinkcosmostae) April 28, 2020

Taekook did a high five and then taejinkook hugged each other pic.twitter.com/FlhTtft8Gd — taekook (@taekookmemories) April 28, 2020

Jungkook opened and held the water bottle for Taehyung to drink because he couldn't use his hands

pic.twitter.com/gS0i5e4lyp — taekook (@taekookmemories) April 28, 2020

when taehyung gave hoseok water after eating to woo him and jungkook praised tae's "sense/wit" by.......pic.twitter.com/ybn6geuTLe — taekook ⁷ (@taekookmoments) April 28, 2020

What was your favourite Taekook moment from Run BTS' episode 102? Let us know in the comments below.

As the Run BTS episode dropped, Big Hit Entertainment announced they have rescheduled the whole Map of the Soul tour. The decision to reschedule the whole tour comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Keeping the fans and the singers' safety and health in mind, the decision was made. Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

The following is an announcement regarding BTS’s “Map of the Soul” tour concert schedule.

The decision has been made to completely reschedule the “Map of the Soul” tour, originally scheduled to begin in April 2020.

With the global proliferation of COVID-19, the tour’s Seoul performances were previously canceled in February with the subsequent postponement of the North American leg of the tour in March. Ticket sales for the European and Japanese performances are imminent.

This tour involves the participation of staff and crew from around the world as well as global logistics systems. While there are certain countries, regions, and cities where conditions have improved, including Korea, it is difficult to make the decision to begin the tour based on these recent developments. Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place. Moreover, it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin.

Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.

Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin. This may require considerable time as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. However, we will work to ensure that BTS and their fans will be able to meet each other as soon as they can. We will also create new ways for our artists to engage with their fans and respond to the “New normal” while we wait to resume activities halted by COVID-19.

The decision to reschedule the tour was made with the health and safety of our artists and fans in foremost consideration. We have devoted considerable time to prepare the best performances possible, and we hope to express our appreciation of your patience by striving to deliver the best shows. With sincerity and commitment to transparency, we will inform you of any and all further changes and continue to provide updates.

We ask for your generous understanding of the circumstances behind this decision regarding the “Map of the Soul” tour. We will endeavor to bring you the best concert experiences possible.

Thank you.

BTS was scheduled to kick off their Map of the Soul tour on April 11 in Seoul followed by concerts in North America in late April. They were supposed to perform in Europe and Japan until the tour wrapped in September. Korea and the American leg of the tour were cancelled previously.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Break The Silence Trailer: BTS' docuseries will make ARMY ugly cry; The boys get candid about their struggles

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×