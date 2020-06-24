  1. Home
Run BTS Ep 106 Teaser: ARMY left flustered with V aka Taehyung's transition from good boy to flamboyant king

ARMY's hearts were fluttering out loud thanks to BTS member V, who manages to stun us all with his duality; from a good boy to a flamboyant king, adorned in Jimin's DIY creation. Check out how ARMY reacted to Taehyung's handsome avatars below.
In next week's Run BTS episode, BTS member V is all set to mesmerise us with his duality.In next week's Run BTS episode, BTS member V is all set to mesmerise us with his duality.
Run BTS Ep 105 dropped yesterday and the BTS members indulged in a DIY activity of creating their own attires. The catch was that the septet would have to wear someone else's outfit by picking out chits. For V aka Taehyung, the 24-year-old members ended up with Jimin's outfit. Moreover, ChimChim got to wear TaeTae's stylish attire. In yesterday's episode, we got to see the boy scout version of V as he tried on his own outfit and the members couldn't stop cooing over his good boy avatar.

However, in the teaser for Run BTS Ep 106, we got to see V's kingly avatar as he adorned Jimin's creation; which was an oversized plum coloured jacket paired with slouchy grey pants that crop around the ankles and have patchwork design. The look was made more regal with a bedazzled red crown, a feathered plum scarf that hung low from his neck and white sneakers. RM was in charge of Taehyung's solo photoshoot and with such a handsome muse, the Bangtan leader's job was made easy.

While RM's direction for TaeTae was "a king in pain," J-Hope correctly commented, "It's wild and he looks like a wolf." ARMY was left thirsting after the Sweet Night singer as they couldn't get over his duality from cute to flamboyant in a moment's notice.

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS member V's dual avatars on Run BTS Ep 5 and 6 below:

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 105 Recap: BTS' Suga shows off rare 'cute' avatar; Jungkook pulls off Jin's 'princely' creation

We adore this boy and how! Models, step aside as King Taehyung is coming through to snatch everyone's wigs!

Credits :Run BTS,V Live,Twitter

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

DAMN.

