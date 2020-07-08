Run BTS Ep 107: RM, Jimin & V's whiny sides to Jungkook showing off his competitive swag; Moments we loved

During Run BTS Ep 107, Jungkook showed off his gamer skills by acing Kart Rider while RM flaunted how he isn't a good driver in video games too. Moreover, Jimin and V's whiny sides were too cute to handle.

No matter how down one might be, BTS really have some sort of a magic spell to make us feel better and even laugh out loud. The biggest example would be Run BTS, which over the years, has become funnier and more entertaining. Whether it be the boys betraying each other for something like ramen noodles (V betraying Jimin will never be forgotten as it was too funny!) to showing off their cooking skills, we get to see a very different side to the members that is heavily cherished by ARMY.

In Run BTS Ep 7, the septet shows off their gaming skills which have been aced over the years. With the theme being BTS Game Scout, the members will have to play various games to determine a winner. The first game that BTS had to play was Catchmind, where one member would draw the keyword, while the others had to guess. Well, you can imagine how hilarious the results turned out to be as the members struggled to draw weird keywords like interview and intelligence. The boys were extremely surprised with the way Jungkook was able to draw a proper circle in one try while V's stick figure had everyone wheezing with laughter. We also couldn't get over Yoonmin bickering yet again as Jimin kept interrupting the game by spamming the chat while Suga tried to conspire and kick ChimChim out of the game.

The game as expected was won by RM while J-Hope's cute antics had Namjoon showering his '94 line member with tons of flowers which had Hobi's gorgeous smile on full display.

Now, for the best part; BTS had to play Kart Rider and Kookie's competitive swag left ARMY swooning after The Golden Maknae like never before. The races kept getting crazier as did the members with RM and Yoongi having their own competition to not finish last. The Bangtan leader, in particular, showed off why he shouldn't have a driving license as he kept crashing his kart into every possible surface further solidifying his 'God of Destruction' nickname. On the other hand, Jimin and V's whiny sides had ARMY cooing after the '95 besties as TaeTae kept getting confused and frustrated during Kart Rider. Run BTS editors will always have a soft spot for Suga as the rapper was once again given the blushing cheeks filter which was too cute to handle. On the other hand, Baby Mochi's squeaking sounds also got the spotlight one more time, courtesy of Run BTS editors.

Jin and Jimin surely had some fun with collecting items and destroying the other members' chances of claiming the first position. Jungkook looked like the ultimate bad boy when he showed off his gamer skills and won two races with ease, while the other members kept screaming out loud. After winning, Kookie would take a sip of water like a boss with an 'I win again!' expression as the Run BTS editors write "Sooooo Easy" on top of his head.

Hobi and Jin were consistent as well with the latter even winning the last race as everyone started conspiring against Jungkook for the nth time. However, Kart Rider eventually was won by Kookie while RM quipped about how him securing the last position was "legendary." Moreover, TaeTae tried to make fun of Namjoon and Yoongi for falling off the ranks, while Suga retorted that Taehyung's ranking was bad as well which got the most adorable 'O' reaction out of V.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Run BTS Ep 107 below:

I JUST CANT STOP LAUGHING AT SEOKJIN USING AN ITEM ON YOONGI RIGHT BEFORE THE FINISH LINE pic.twitter.com/X6Ycg4ss83 — yoana (@jinspasta) July 7, 2020

hobi without flowers: hobi with flowers: pic.twitter.com/BIbxX6mVOl — hobi (@jhopestudio) July 7, 2020

competitive gamer jungkook on run bts! pic.twitter.com/qKfQeX9Ogz — Jung Kook (@giggIykoo) July 7, 2020

Run BTS editors putting the blushing effect on Yoongi’s cheeks, a never ending saga pic.twitter.com/17LXBNhqmv — (@YOOT0PIA) July 7, 2020

run bts staff wouldn't consider their job done unless they put them squeaky sounds on jimin

pic.twitter.com/cdfHuvLcgl — (@SOLARlTY) July 7, 2020

i think we can all agree that the main highlight of run bts ep 107 is namjoon screaming and whining the entire race — dj (@sugasanaeh) July 7, 2020

Summary of RUN BTS EP.107 pic.twitter.com/52mk4aPdwz — Sarah (@swarriajim) July 7, 2020

yoonmin bickering again in the new ep of run bts pic.twitter.com/PjNmu44Qcv — mary (@mngloss) July 7, 2020

What was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 107? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Next week, Run BTS Ep 108 will see the boys continue with BTS Game Scout as they try to play and even fail at different games. It will indeed be interesting to see who comes out on top and wins the prize worth 500,000 won.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which drops on July 15, 2020. While Stay Gold, which is the lead single, has already been released, ARMY is eagerly waiting to hear Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook. Moreover, the septet is also working hard on their next album, which could be looking at an October 2020 release.

