  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Run BTS Ep 109: BTS dubs The Lion King, Toy Story & Zootopia; Suga & Jimin impress with their voiceover work

In the latest episode of Run BTS, we see the BTS members dubbing scenes from iconic Disney films - The Lion King, Toy Story and Zootopia. Suga's Woody and Jimin's Rex voiceover impressed the septet. Read the full recap of Run BTS Ep 9 below.
507 reads Mumbai
BTS members tried their hand at dubbing under Korean voice actor Ah Jih-wan's supervision.BTS members tried their hand at dubbing under Korean voice actor Ah Jih-wan's supervision.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when most of the world is under lockdown mode, ARMY has been relying on their idols to keep them company and BTS does not disappoint. With Run BTS, which is a customized variety show featuring the septet at their most competitive, the fandom is able to see different sides to the members' playful bond with each other. From trying their hand at bungee jumping to performing skits, Run BTS is a much-loved show that brings on the joyful laughter.

In Run BTS Ep 9, we see the BTS members inside a recording studio with the theme being dubbing. Under the supervision of Korean voice actor Ah Jih-wan, whose impressive repertoire includes Animal Farm, we see the septet show off their voiceover talent to scenes for iconic Disney movie - The Lion King, Toy Story and Zootopia. There was also V pretending to be the teacher at the beginning that had us smiling ear to ear as Jungkook sang the lyrics of Boy With Luv, "Come be my teacher." First up, we saw J-Hope playing Scar along with Jin as Shenzi, Jimin as Banzai and RM as Ed. The Bangtan leader's only job was to belt out a shrieking laugh and he did not disappoint. We already know that Suga is a huge fan of Namjoon's voiceover talent. Moreover, Hobi, Jin and ChimChim too showed off their vocal talent which impressed the rest of the members leaving Baby Mochi shy and whiny as we usually see him on Run BTS.

Next, we saw two variations of the same sequence from Toy Story when Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody meet for the first time. The first trio saw Yoongi as Woody, Taehyung as Buzz and Jungkook as Rex, the dinosaur. The members and even Jih-wan couldn't get over Suga's impressive take on Woody while TaeTae and Kookie showcased their talent as well as we couldn't stop cooing over The Golden Maknae. Moreover, the Run BTS staff didn't disappoint ARMY yet again by adding the blush filter on Yoongi's cheeks. The '94 line RM and J-Hope couldn't stop laughing over V's "Buzzy Lightyear" goof-up. Giving another spin to the same scene saw Jungkook taking on the role of Buzz, Namjoon as Woody and Jimin as Rex. The members loved the variation from this trio, especially Jimin's regional dialect which was imitated cutely by Suga. V made a note to acknowledge their work.

For the final dubbing session, Zootopia's sequence, when Nick and Judy visit the Department of Mammal Vehicles to run a license plate and encounter Flash and Priscilla, was recreated. Nick was played by Seokjin, Judy by ChimChim, Flash by Kookie and Priscilla by Hobi. The chosen members had a hard time along with the rest of the members due to the frustration surrounding Flash for his slow speech. However, the foursome did an exceptional job especially Hobi, who left Jih-wan impressed as the latter felt the role of Priscilla was meant for him.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Run BTS Ep 109 below:

We'd love to see BTS try their hand at voiceover work as they definitely have the vocal chops and range for it!

What was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 109? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :V Live,Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement