Run BTS Ep 109: BTS dubs The Lion King, Toy Story & Zootopia; Suga & Jimin impress with their voiceover work

In the latest episode of Run BTS, we see the BTS members dubbing scenes from iconic Disney films - The Lion King, Toy Story and Zootopia. Suga's Woody and Jimin's Rex voiceover impressed the septet. Read the full recap of Run BTS Ep 9 below.

At a time when most of the world is under lockdown mode, ARMY has been relying on their idols to keep them company and BTS does not disappoint. With Run BTS, which is a customized variety show featuring the septet at their most competitive, the fandom is able to see different sides to the members' playful bond with each other. From trying their hand at bungee jumping to performing skits, Run BTS is a much-loved show that brings on the joyful laughter.

In Run BTS Ep 9, we see the BTS members inside a recording studio with the theme being dubbing. Under the supervision of Korean voice actor Ah Jih-wan, whose impressive repertoire includes Animal Farm, we see the septet show off their voiceover talent to scenes for iconic Disney movie - The Lion King, Toy Story and Zootopia. There was also V pretending to be the teacher at the beginning that had us smiling ear to ear as Jungkook sang the lyrics of Boy With Luv, "Come be my teacher." First up, we saw J-Hope playing Scar along with Jin as Shenzi, Jimin as Banzai and RM as Ed. The Bangtan leader's only job was to belt out a shrieking laugh and he did not disappoint. We already know that Suga is a huge fan of Namjoon's voiceover talent. Moreover, Hobi, Jin and ChimChim too showed off their vocal talent which impressed the rest of the members leaving Baby Mochi shy and whiny as we usually see him on Run BTS.

Next, we saw two variations of the same sequence from Toy Story when Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody meet for the first time. The first trio saw Yoongi as Woody, Taehyung as Buzz and Jungkook as Rex, the dinosaur. The members and even Jih-wan couldn't get over Suga's impressive take on Woody while TaeTae and Kookie showcased their talent as well as we couldn't stop cooing over The Golden Maknae. Moreover, the Run BTS staff didn't disappoint ARMY yet again by adding the blush filter on Yoongi's cheeks. The '94 line RM and J-Hope couldn't stop laughing over V's "Buzzy Lightyear" goof-up. Giving another spin to the same scene saw Jungkook taking on the role of Buzz, Namjoon as Woody and Jimin as Rex. The members loved the variation from this trio, especially Jimin's regional dialect which was imitated cutely by Suga. V made a note to acknowledge their work.

For the final dubbing session, Zootopia's sequence, when Nick and Judy visit the Department of Mammal Vehicles to run a license plate and encounter Flash and Priscilla, was recreated. Nick was played by Seokjin, Judy by ChimChim, Flash by Kookie and Priscilla by Hobi. The chosen members had a hard time along with the rest of the members due to the frustration surrounding Flash for his slow speech. However, the foursome did an exceptional job especially Hobi, who left Jih-wan impressed as the latter felt the role of Priscilla was meant for him.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Run BTS Ep 109 below:

Run BTS editors Congratulations you unlocked a new blushing filter for Yoongi !! pic.twitter.com/xV0v7MEzTN — Loky (@0613HoneyFM) July 21, 2020

jungkook copying flash's expressions while dubbing pic.twitter.com/vAE2NvSKSY — rai (@kimvanadium) July 21, 2020

namjoon saying “annyeong” as woody has changed my life... pic.twitter.com/TmXSKXpcH3 — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) July 21, 2020

Seokjin's dubbing is so precise, his acting, emotion, and intonation are so well mixed together. A well-rounded talent he is! pic.twitter.com/PxOPcVNK7z — Seokjins Tapes (@seokjinstapes_) July 21, 2020

Taehyung as Buzz Lightyear he looks and sounds so cute doing anythingpic.twitter.com/BRif8tu6cN — taekook (@taekookmemories) July 21, 2020

TAEHYUNG PRETENDED TO BE THE TEACHER AND JUNGKOOK LOOKED AT HIM AND SAID "COME BE MY TEACHER" I CAN'T LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5XEKNE8Jei — Jay (@purple_closettt) July 21, 2020

it's not run bts without jimin's whining pic.twitter.com/zVE1OXcIWs — zira (@jeonsflirty) July 21, 2020

so on jin's birthday live, they are acting abt that certain scene on 'lion king' and jungkook asked them to stop bc it is part of their run bts episode today lmao— IT NOW MAKES SENSEpic.twitter.com/WIr5Aiylav — nicole prod.jk (@softgukkiiee) July 21, 2020

jimin's cuteness overload and Jhope's laughing is so contagious hahaha RUN BTS 2020! -EP. 109 pic.twitter.com/UYyzBEHbqn — Jujeona (@jujeonaJK_jr) July 21, 2020

RUN BTS editors making the members as .. pic.twitter.com/XC2Q4syrEa — micks (@jiminoosaurus) July 21, 2020

We'd love to see BTS try their hand at voiceover work as they definitely have the vocal chops and range for it!

What was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 109? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

