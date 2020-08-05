  • facebook
Run BTS Ep 111: Jungkook's epic 'betrayal' face over big plot twist as members leave him alone is HILARIOUS

This week's Run BTS episode saw the members individually try to figure out the password to a locked treasure box and ultimately, only Jungkook was left behind at the end of the episode. Check out the hilarious highlights below.
25605 reads Mumbai
Run BTS Ep 111 further solidified how Jin is the smartest member of BTS.Run BTS Ep 111 further solidified how Jin is the smartest member of BTS.
Run BTS Ep 111 kickstarts where the previous episode left us as BTS try their best to find the smart key to unlock the treasure box. While they completed the first round as a group, the second round saw the boys compete against each other and as expected, the boys were ready to betray one another in a moment's notice. ARMY was once again left baffled by just how intellectually sound Jin is as the eldest member of BTS was the first one to crack the code to open the treasure box.

We also got to see Suga's thinking hat side while RM showed off his logical thinking skill as he was able to calculate and guess a riddled code very easily. Turns out Yoongi and Namjoon were able to crack the code in the second and third position. Jimin tried to scheme with Jin and even Suga but inevitably was left to his own devices. Still, ChimChim managed to crack the code and claimed the fourth spot. Seeing J-Hope try to guess the missing letter in one of the zones was too funny to witness. He too was able to crack the code and was in the fifth spot.

V was basically all of us during the quarantine period as he chilled on the sidelines and had to be forced by the Run BTS staff to get the clues. Taehyung inevitably took over the sixth spot. That leaves us with Jungkook who was more busy munching on snacks then trying to decipher the code. Kookie was a hilarious sight to see when he cracked the code at the end only to realise that the prize was to go home early. While elated at first, The Golden Maknae was unaware of the fact that the other members had already left for home and that he was the only one still in the car showroom.

The look of betrayal as Jungkook realised that none of the members, including TaeTae, were present on set and that only he was left was a laugh out loud moment. However, Kookie quickly cheered up and even did the closing segment in a funny manner. Moreover, the look of glee on each member, especially Hobi who was shell-shocked at the prospect of going home early, was unmissable. It was probably Run BTS' biggest plot twist to date!

Check out how ARMY reacted to Run BTS Ep 111 on Twitter below:

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 110: Jin's insane flexibility to Jungkook's drawing skills; Best Moments from BTS' treasure hunt

What was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 111? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :V Live,Twitter

