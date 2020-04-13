Run Episode 1 Review: Missing Fleabag? Merritt Wever, Domhnall's twisted rom com is exactly what you need

Run Episode 1 Review: HBO's latest series Run is based on most of ours' wildest fantasy; hop on a train and go on on cross-country adventure with that "someone." Starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, as Ruby Richardson and Billy Johnson, check out Pinkvilla's review of the twisted romantic comedy series.

Run

Run Cast: Merritt Weaver, Domhnall Gleeson

Run Creator: Vicky Jones

Run Stars: 4/5

For many, like myself, there's been that deep, dark and wild fantasy of leaving your troubles behind, hopping on a train and going on a cross-country adventure, with that special "someone." It need not necessarily be the person you end up with. Instead, it could be the one who got away! This is basically the premise of HBO's latest hit series, Run. Starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as college sweethearts, Run sees the two together, more than a decade later running from their reality to possibly set out a new one, together!

From the first few minutes of Run, we see the character sketch Ruby Richardson (Merritt) come out beautifully as a stressed wife in need of some release. However, her life takes a turn when she gets a text message saying RUN in capital letters. After initial hesitation, you see the dimmed light on Ruby's facial features breaking through as she excitedly types back RUN and immediately heads to New York on the first flight out. From there, we see her run towards Grand Central Terminal, fixing her hair, putting on red lipstick only to mess it up while telling her beating heart, down there (all the pun intended!) to calm down!

Ruby then meets up with Billy Johnson (Gleeson), who after an effervescent back and forth conversation turns out to be her college boyfriend and the one who texted her! The rest of episode one features heavily on absolving the chemistry between Ruby and Billy, especially since the years that have come and gone between them. In what seems like a small ode to the beloved Before franchise, the constant dialogue delivery to even out the spaces make Run such a delightfully pleasing watch. It's not all fairytale as set in the couple's minds! Instead, it's a slow burn for thirty minutes as Ruby and Billy get acquainted with the other, pointing out their trademark quirks and riling the other up to the point they have to run to the bathroom, to do the needful!

Finally, shedding her supporting role avatar with immense time to shine on the spotlight, Merritt mesmerises us yet again with her subtlety. There's a sense of relatability to her madness, which may be similar to executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning series Fleabag, but at the same time, Ruby is also her own woman! Flawed, unsure yet loveable and extremely witty! On the other hand, Domnhall is the perfect counterpart as the cocky yet vulnerable Billy, who could switch easily between being infuriated to being a lovesick puppy, in a matter of seconds and an even better accent. With just two lead characters steering the wheel, Run, at no point in time feels like a drag fest! It's just the kind of twisted romantic comedy that we've been seeking since Fleabag ended!

Vicky Jones, the mastermind behind Run and a frequent collaborator with Phoebe, is able to weave such a simple storyline with different shades of grey in both her leads. From the first episode itself, you're hooked, line and sinker! Moreover, Vicky capitalises on the chemistry between Weaver and Gleeson which is the true highlight of Run. And, enough can't be written about the palpable chemistry oozing through Merritt and Domnhall! It needs to be seen to be believed!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Phoebe Waller Bridge, Andrew Scott's Fleabag is the apt watch during quarantine

"What you seek is seeking you," Rumi had written once. Sometimes, what you seek, is sitting in a train heading on a cross-country adventure. All you have to do is run!

Check out Run official trailer below:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More