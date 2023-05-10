Run Rabbit Run Trailer: Release date, cast, and more; Here's what to expect from the Sarah Snook thriller

The official trailer for the Australian psychological horror film ‘Run Rabbit Run’ was recently shared by Netflix, and it looks like a promising watch. Directed by Aussie filmmaker, Daina Reid, this gripping and intense psychological thriller will stay with you for a long time. With its amazing cinematography, atmospheric setting, and enthralling performances, this nerve-wracking horror film is surely going to keep you hooked throughout.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie:

Run Rabbit Run: What’s the plot?

The movie revolves around a single mother and fertility doctor Sarah (Succession's Sarah Snook) as her daughter Mia (Lily LaTorre) who starts to act in an odd and scary way. Mia appears to be the exception to the rule when it comes to children acting strangely. She wanders around with a spooky rabbit mask on, makes unsettling crayon drawings, and claims to be Sarah's sister Alice, who vanished when she was seven.

When is ‘Run Rabbit Run’ set to release?

The movie, which was shot in Australia, is slated to release worldwide on Netflix on June 28, 2023, and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it. Run Rabbit Run will be available on Netflix in several countries except for Portugal, Benelux, the Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Eastern Europe, Indonesia, the Philippines, Nordics, and Taiwan.

Run Rabbit Run cast

The movie boasts an impressive list of talented actors, including Succession star ‘Sarah Snook’ who is playing the role of the chief protagonist in Run Rabbit Run. Apart from Sarah Snook, the film also features on-screen daughter Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Emmy-award winner Greta Scacchi.

A glance at the Run Rabbit Run trailer

The first trailer of the movie was unveiled by Netflix on May 9, 2023. According to the trailer, Alice, Sarah's late sister, was fascinated by wild bunnies and disappeared when she was only seven years old. When Mia develops a fondness for a rabbit that shows up on their porch, it turns out that she and Alice share both of these traits. As the show proceeds, Mia starts acting as if she is Alice and presumably turning against her mother, resulting in some bone-chilling dialogues and gut-wrenching scenes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 30 best shows on Netflix of all time