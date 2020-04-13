Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Run: Twitterati hail Merritt Weaver & Domhnall Gleeson's romantic comedy series a charming, delightful watch

Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson play college sweethearts who meet after more than a decade, leaving their lives behind, going on a cross-country adventure on a train. Read below to know how Twitterati had to react to HBO's latest romantic comedy series, which reminiscent of Fleabag.
1158 reads Mumbai
HBO's latest series, Run, is a romantic comedy that stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as the leads.HBO's latest series, Run, is a romantic comedy that stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as the leads.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We're all looking for a little distraction amidst the anxiety due to being confined to our homes! While we'd love to get out of our abodes and live a little, it's a safety precaution that's become a necessity to stay away from the coronavirus scare. To take our minds of the pandemic, there's the option of binge-watching old and new series that are available to us on various platforms. Amongst the new shows that have caught our eyes is HBO's Run, a romantic comedy starring Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson as the leads.

Merritt and Domhnall are underrated acting talents who finally get their well deserved due to shine in the spotlight with Run. While Pinkvilla definitely approves of Run, as judged by the four-star rating we gave the new show, even Twitterati has been praising the romantic comedy, which has an edgy, twisted effect, reminiscent of Fleabag! Interestingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is a frequent collaborator with Run's creator, Vicky Jones, is an executive producer on the series and even has a brief cameo!

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson's new series, Run, below:

Are you excited to watch Run? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Run Episode 1 Review: Missing Fleabag? Merritt Wever, Domhnall's twisted rom com is exactly what you need

Meanwhile, in an interview with Uproxx, when asked what appealed to him most about playing Billy Johnson in Run, Domhnall revealed, "Well, he seems to be in love. He seems to be a bit of a liar, and he seems to be a weird mix of controlling and very eager to please. And he was on a journey, like, I didn’t know what was going to happen to him next."

"I didn’t know how his story would end, and I thought that was a very good thing in terms of wondering where this guy could go, and what I could discover. Most of all, I thought that he was in love, and he was changing his life to try and chase this, or so we think. Or we hope. And I found that very appealing," Gleeson added to Uproxx.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement