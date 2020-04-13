Run: Twitterati hail Merritt Weaver & Domhnall Gleeson's romantic comedy series a charming, delightful watch

Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson play college sweethearts who meet after more than a decade, leaving their lives behind, going on a cross-country adventure on a train. Read below to know how Twitterati had to react to HBO's latest romantic comedy series, which reminiscent of Fleabag.

We're all looking for a little distraction amidst the anxiety due to being confined to our homes! While we'd love to get out of our abodes and live a little, it's a safety precaution that's become a necessity to stay away from the coronavirus scare. To take our minds of the pandemic, there's the option of binge-watching old and new series that are available to us on various platforms. Amongst the new shows that have caught our eyes is HBO's Run, a romantic comedy starring Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson as the leads.

Merritt and Domhnall are underrated acting talents who finally get their well deserved due to shine in the spotlight with Run. While Pinkvilla definitely approves of Run, as judged by the four-star rating we gave the new show, even Twitterati has been praising the romantic comedy, which has an edgy, twisted effect, reminiscent of Fleabag! Interestingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is a frequent collaborator with Run's creator, Vicky Jones, is an executive producer on the series and even has a brief cameo!

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson's new series, Run, below:

Pheobe Walter Bridge consistently encourging women to leave their husband for someone who might be a very bad decision I fucking love it #RunHBO — im gonna fuck the moon (@trex_rez) April 13, 2020

Billy and Ruby yelling FUCK over and over is my entire mood for 2020 #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/FuVQ0ISaG8 — RUN to HBO for Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson (@runhbo) April 13, 2020

#RunHBO is a show where Merritt Wever: 1) Struggles to choose between an aisle and window plane seat

2) Sprints across Grand Central in low-heel booties

3) Is willing to upend her life for Domhnall Gleeson And you know what? Representation matters!! — k. (@hippo_hooray) April 13, 2020

I've just started #RunHBO and the levels of charm and tension are ABSOLUTELY INSANE. I don't even care about anything else. pic.twitter.com/CwLa52UKwE — Ellys Carte Blanche (@TVPartyPlanner) April 13, 2020

"I had this moment of clarity that there wasn't a single person I had ever met in my entire life that I ever wanted to see again. And. Then. I. Thought. Of. You."#RunHBO pic.twitter.com/G44EuYBfN9 — Ellys Carte Blanche (@TVPartyPlanner) April 13, 2020

Merritt Wever & Domhnall Gleeson have a show premiering on HBO tonight and it’s one of the rare things I’ve been looking forward to in these dark dark times. #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/adVA4nOMDA — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) April 12, 2020

What is this Run show? I’m trying to get into it but..... why is she running? Who is Billy? Why is she telling her cooch to calm down? #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/ltkHSSZiFa — Bean’s Mom. (@sheis_G) April 13, 2020

y’all the critics weren’t lying this shit is HORNY AS FUCK #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/bc7UsTvkwB — kylux is my kink (@pizzzazlut) April 13, 2020

Are you excited to watch Run? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Uproxx, when asked what appealed to him most about playing Billy Johnson in Run, Domhnall revealed, "Well, he seems to be in love. He seems to be a bit of a liar, and he seems to be a weird mix of controlling and very eager to please. And he was on a journey, like, I didn’t know what was going to happen to him next."

"I didn’t know how his story would end, and I thought that was a very good thing in terms of wondering where this guy could go, and what I could discover. Most of all, I thought that he was in love, and he was changing his life to try and chase this, or so we think. Or we hope. And I found that very appealing," Gleeson added to Uproxx.

