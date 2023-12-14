Running Man star Song Ji Hyo to be paid 948 million KRW in settlement after winning lawsuit against ex-agency
South Korean star Song Ji Hyo has succeeded in her legal case, and Uzu Rocks decided not to challenge the court's ruling. Read on to know more details on the same!
Actress Song Ji Hyo has won her legal case against ex-agency Uzu Rocks
Song Ji Hyo is currently appearing in Running Man as a permanent member
Recently, she signed with NEXUS E&M
Earlier this year, actress Song Ji Hyo ended her agreement with Uzu Rocks and initiated legal action against them for outstanding payments. During that period, Uzu Rocks accepted Song Ji Hyo's contract termination, issued an apology, and acknowledged that the premature termination was their responsibility.
Song Ji Hyo wins lawsuit against Uzu Rocks
On November 22, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Song Ji Hyo, determining that Uzu Rocks owed her not only 984 million won (approximately $746,048) in unpaid earnings but also an additional amount for delayed interest and other charges.
Since Uzu Rocks received the judgment on November 28 and has chosen not to appeal within two weeks (exceeding the deadline to file an appeal), Song Ji Hyo has officially emerged victorious in the lawsuit against her former agency.
On December 13, a spokesperson from Uzu Rocks mentioned, "We intend to fulfill the payment owed to Song Ji Hyo." When questioned about the decision not to appeal the court's ruling, the agency explained, "It is appropriate for us to fulfill the financial obligations. We acknowledge our fault."
Simultaneously, Song Ji Hyo's legal representative remarked, "We are discussing potential actions against Uzu Rocks internally."
More about Song Ji Hyo
Song Ji Hyo is a South Korean actress renowned for her work in television and film. Her breakthrough came when she joined Running Man as a full-time member from its second episode. Ji Hyo's distinction as the sole female cast member elevated her to international stardom, contributing to her widespread popularity across Asia.
Song Ji Hyo, formerly Cheon Seong Im, transitioned to Cheon Soo Yeon. Before acting, she modeled for Kiki Magazine and debuted in the film industry with Wishing Stairs (2003) and her first lead role in Some. In February 2012, she confirmed her relationship with Baek Chang Joo, CEO of C-JeS Entertainment, but by July 2015, they had separated, and she left C-JeS Entertainment after her contract ended.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, her film Intruder (March 2020) earned positive reviews. On October 19, 2022, she signed an exclusive contract with Uzu Rocks, further terminating it in April 2023 due to alleged overdue payments. Uzu Rocks apologized, and she filed an embezzlement complaint against its former CEO. On October 13, 2023, she announced an exclusive contract with NEXUS E&M.
