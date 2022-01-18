Rupert Grint on her 'tricky' relationship with JK Rowling following her transphobic remarks.

Rupert Grint has recently shared where he stands about Harry Potter author JK Rowling's controversial transphobic comments and opened up on his relationship with her. Grint, who essayed the role of Ronald Weasley in the eight Harry Potter movies inspired by JK Rowling's seven HP book has discussed the kind of relationship he shares with the author.

I liken J.K. Rowling to an auntie,” Grint, 33, wrote in a piece for the UK’s The Times, via US Weekly. He also went ahead to reveal what he means by the answer. “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one," the actor said.

For those unversed, Rowling had previously shared several tweets noting her anti-trans remarks. Back then, Grint had shared his opinion on the matter and stated, “I firmly stand with the trans community. Trans women are women. Trans men are men...We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.” Grint's other co-stars aka Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson had also issued their own statements regarding the controversy.

Rupert Grint had also opened up on why he had chosen to speak up and condemn Rowling's tweets. "Sometimes silence is even louder...I felt like I had to [speak] because I think it was important to," the Servant actor had revealed, via US Weekly.

However, Rowling wasn't involved with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special as clips from one of her 2019 interviews was taken to add in the project along with the cast and crew's interviews.

