Rupert Grint reveals he will not watch the Harry Potter films again; Here's why

The Harry Potter star Rupert Grint who essayed the beloved character Ronald Weasley, revealed as to why he will not be watching the blockbuster hit films from the Harry Potter film franchise. The Hollywood actor, Rupert Grint, 31 spoke to BANG Showbiz that he recently watched the first film from the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on television. When the star was quizzed about his experience of watching the film, Rupert Grint said that it was a good experience. He further said that he will not be watching the Harry Potter films any time soon.

Rupert Grint said he watched the first film from the Harry Potter franchise as it was the first one, where he could just enjoy and cherish the film, without being attached to the film. The Hollywood actor Rupert Grint aka Ronald Weasley made headline recently when he revealed that he had indeed witnessed some sparks flying between Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger and Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy. The fans and film audience who have cherished the Harry Potter films set of a frenzy on social media with comments as to how excited they were, if the news were to be true.

Adding more fuel to fire were the Christmas celebration pictures shared by Tom Felton and Emma Watson on their respective Instagram handle. The fans could not stop gushing over the pictures which had Tom Felton and Emma Watson standing next to each other in a happy mood. Harry Potter films are based on the novels of the same name by author JK Rowling.

