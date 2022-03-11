Rupert Grint REVEALS how he is introducing his daughter Wednesday to the Harry Potter universe

Rupert Grint is excited for his daughter Wednesday to turn into Harry Potter fan soon as he mentioned in a recent interview that he is introducing her to the magical world little by little. During his recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about how his 2-year-old daughter already has her own Harry Potter wand.

While speaking to Jimmy, Rupert revealed how he has been introducing her to the Potter films and said, "I’ve already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a Pez dispenser with my head on it. We don’t feed her Pez, but she has [the dispenser]." Hearing the same, fans were thrilled to know that another Weasley member is getting ready to hop onto the Harry Potter universe.

In the same interview, the actor also spoke about her first words as he revealed that she has been speaking a few words and among them is also one term that she picked up from him while he was working on the sets of his AppleTV+ series Servant. Explaining how she's been using the "F-Word", Grint added, "My character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she’s excited."

Rupert was recently seen in the third season of the Servant which also stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Tobey Kebbell in key roles. The series has been produced by M. Night. Shyamalan who also occasionally directs episodes from the show. The series was recently renewed for a fourth season.

ALSO READ: Rupert Grint on his 'tricky' relationship with JK Rowling following her transphobic remarks