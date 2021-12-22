Rupert Grint says there's been 'talk' about potential Harry Potter reboots during Reunion filming.

Harry Potter Reunion special released its official trailer yesterday and fans haven't been able to calm down since then! Seeing the original cast, especially the Golden Trio comprising Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint once again has been surreal. During an interview with ET, Grint opened up on what fans can expect from the episode.

The actor, 33 also discussed the possibilities of him reprising the role of Ronald Weasley again. Noting about the overall experience of the reunion first, Grint urged fans to be prepared to feel many "emotions" and he also shared that the filming was particularly nostalgic for him, Radcliffe and Watson. "Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us," the actor said, via ET, adding that it was "fun to remember" their days and meet his castmates after a long time.

Keeping many "secrets" to himself, Grint also recognized that there has been "talk" about potential reboots and sequels to the OG Harry Potter films. He also stated that if offered to be a part of the franchise again and reprise his famous role, he wouldn't say no. "There's been a lot talk of [playing Ronald Weasley again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character," the actor said, referring to sharing the experience of fatherhood with his onscreen character. For those unversed, Grint welcomed a baby daughter in 2020 with his partner Georgia Groome.

Grint added that he doesn't have "a good reason to say no" if the makers ask him to reprise his iconic role. "I'm very proud to be a part of it," he said. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available for watching on HBO Max from January 1, 2022.

