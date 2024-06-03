Rupert Murdoch Marriage History: Here’s All About His Ex-Wives as News Mogul Ties Knot For The Fifth Time

The saying goes, "Third time's the charm." But in Rupert Murdoch's case, it is the fifth time!

93-year-old business magnate, investor, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch tied the knot for the fifth time with 67-year-old biologist Elena Zhukova. The newlyweds share an age gap of 26 years. The wedding ceremony took place at Murdoch’s Moraga Vineyard on June 1, according to The Sun. The property is in the Santa Monica Mountains in Bel Air, California.

Reports from The Daily Mail state that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and News Corp. chief executive Robert Thomson were among the high-powered and affluent guests in attendance. The bride wore a mid-length white Emilia Wickstead dress and matching closed-toe shoes while holding a bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers. Murdoch wore a black suit, a white button-down shirt, and a yellow tie.

Amid his fifth marriage, let's take a look at his marriage with four ex-wives and how long they all lasted.

A brief throwback to Rupert Murdoch's previous marriages

They were together for 32 years, finalizing their divorce two weeks before his marriage to Wendi Deng. Murdoch and Torv shared three children - Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James.

Murdoch then married Wendi Deng, and the union lasted for 14 years before she filed for divorce in June 2013. They share two daughters, Grace and Chloe. Meanwhile, in March 2016, Murdoch married Jerry Hall in a London civil ceremony.

The couple were together for six years before Hall filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Most recently, before walking down the aisle with biologist Elena Zhukova, Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith. The two called off their engagement in April 2023.

Details about Rupert Murdoch's new bride Elena Zhukova

According to a prior New York Times report, Zhukova is a University of California, Los Angeles, graduate whose work focused on molecular biology, with a special focus on diabetes. The biologist was previously married to Russian politician and billionaire Alexander Zhukov. Not much information is available to confirm the fact that this is her only marriage.

Furthermore, Murdoch met Zhukova through Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng, and The Daily Mail was the first outlet to confirm the news of the couple's relationship.

