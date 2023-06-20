Rurouni Kenshin trailer out: When is Japanese anime releasing? Here's what we know about manga adaptation

Japanese anime television series Rurouni Kenshin is all set for release next month. Based on the manga series of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki, it is a highly anticipated project and adaptation amongst anime enthusiasts. Continue reading to know information about the adaptation including the release date, trailer, opening theme, cast details, and more.

Rurouni Kenshin release date, synopsis, and cast

Rurouni Kenshin is all set to premiere on July 7, 2023, on Fuji TV's programming block Noitamina. The official synopsis of the series reads, "During the violent era known as the Bakumatsu, there was an Ishin assassin known only as Hitokiri Battousai, whose skill and brutality became near legendary in the age of Restoration he helped to build." The warrior vanished soon after and resurfaced eleven years later as a swordsman, Himura Kenshin.

ALSO READ: Archer 14: Release date, and synopsis: Here's everything we know about final season of adult animated sitcom

He stays at a kenjutsu dojo owned by the fiery Kamiya Kaoru but still wants to carry out his vow to protect the weak. But his past returns to haunt him and those close to him. Rurouni Kenshin's voice actors include Soma Saito as Himura Kenshin, Rie Takahashi as Kamiya Kaoru, Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke, Makoto Koichi as Myōjin Yahiko, Yuma Uchida as Shinomori Aoshi, Saori Ōnishi as Takani Megumi, and Satoshi Hino as Saitō Hajime.

Rurouni Kenshin trailer, opening theme, and more

Rurouni Kenshin's official trailer was released on June 20, 2023, and its description says, "A vow to the sword, a wish in the heart Rurouni Kenshin, the legendary masterpiece comes back to life as a brand-new TV anime in July 2023!" The video features the words, "Feared as the god of war, there was a man known as the Hitokiri Battousai." The trailer adds, "As the war came to an end, the man put down his sword and mysteriously disappeared."

The video then time jumps to the Eleventh year of Meiji and introduces the other characters of the series. Apart from the trailer, the opening theme of Rurouni Kenshin was also released. The theme song is titled Hiten and it is sung by Ayase and R-Shitei. Reol will be in charge of the ending theme song titled Kissaki. The series will run for two consecutive cours, which translated to half a year. Rurouni Kenshin was first announced in December 2021.

The announcement happened at Jump Festa 2022. It is the second anime television series adaptation of the manga series after the 1996 anime series. Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto and animated by Liden Film, screenings of Rurouni Kenshin will be held in the United States, France, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, as well as South Korea. Japan will be hosting two screenings of the series at United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Velma: Will there be a season two of Scooby Doo's animated spinoff series? Here's what we know about HBO show