'Rush Hour 4 is in talks'- Jackie Chan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Jackie Chan recently marked his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The big event is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. During his appearance in the festival, he updated fans with an exciting update on Rush Hour movies. He revealed Rush Hour fourth installment is in talks currently. He also disclosed in the festival about his upcoming days, that he has more plans on doing “less action stories, more love stories”.

According to Deadline, he informed the festival crowd, “We’re talking about part 4 right now.” He added that he was going to meet with the movie’s director this evening to talk over the script. He didn’t clearly mentioned the director’s name. But for the unversed, the old three versions of the movie are directed by Brett Ratner.

The stuntman recalled his experience of trying to go to Hollywood for many times and why he decided to do no more Hollywood movies. “I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action,” he said.

Jackie Chan’s present project

In this year, Jackie Chan marked his 60th anniversary in the film profession. He reflected on his current project at the film festival he is preparing for. He explained it as a “drama film for women.”

About Rush Hour

The buddy action-comedy film is helmed by Brett Ratner. The first part of the movie stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the lead, with Tzi Ma, Tom Wilkinson, Ken Leung, Mark Rolston, Elizabeth Pena, and Rex Linn in supporting roles. The two other sequels of the film series are named as Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.