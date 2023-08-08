Russel Brand recalls ‘chaotic marriage’ with ex Katy Perry, fans reminisce the couple

It has been more than 12 years since Russell Brand and Katy Perry cut ties from their marriage. A lot of the fans had already forgotten about the couple that they were as both of them have moved on in their lives. However, the recent comments by the actor made clear that he still remembers what had transpired in their 14-month-long marriage. Here is what Russell Brand had to say about his relationship with singer Katy Perry.

Russel Brand recalls ‘chaotic marriage’ with Katy Perry

The English comedian and actor recently went to Discovery’s famous show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls The Challenge. The episode with the actor was an instant hit as it was filled with comedic gags and talks about his personal life. While they talked about a range of topics, from surviving in the wild. to their relationships, the one comment that stayed with the fans was about Katy Perry.

Russell Brand said that “Aside from my, like, sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, I’ll speak for myself, a little disconnected.”

He also suggested that his relationship with the pop star had come to a point where he was attracting the most public eye in his career. As a result of this, everything was almost a lot to handle. Thus, it took a toll on their relationship also. “Some aspects of it were, like, amazing. She’s an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that ‘eye of the cyclone’ type aspect of fame.”

However, the actor was quick enough to praise Katy Perry for the person that she is. He couldn’t stop calling her ‘amazing’ in all the ways that she handled the drama, and how she carried her life after that.

Russel Brand is now happily married to Laura Brand. They are now parents to two children and are currently expecting a third child. Six years into their marriage and the couple has not run into any drama as of yet. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the pop culture world.

