Russell Brand Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Says 'It's Very Very Hurtful'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape

In the recent developments, Russell Brand, the actor and comedian, has found himself entangled in serious allegations of sexual assault cases starting all the way from 2006. The actor strongly denied the accusations, stating they are "very, very hurtful" and painful for him to comprehend.

This comes after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches reported on the claims of rape, assault, and emotional abuse made against Brand by multiple women.

Russell Brand's candid interview: Denying appalling crimes

In a recent online interview conducted by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson , Russell Brand addressed these sexual assault cases centering him. Brand expressed the profound pain he felt after being accused of what he considers to be "the most appalling crimes." He emphasized that he put himself "in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous [but] that is not the type of conduct" he endorses, adding that such conduct is not something he would live by today.

Addressing the accusations, the actor stated, "Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced, and what I have seen is the significance of family and the importance of beliefs that are transcendent of this." He further shared a personal note about his son undergoing heart surgery when the allegations surfaced, sharing, "My son was born with a heart condition, and while this [the allegations being made] was happening, he was undergoing heart surgery. He was 12 weeks old, and I suppose what that did, Tucker, is it revealed that what we were experiencing was a public concoction."

The allegations against Russell Brand emerged in September, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the period of 2006 to 2013. The claims were brought forward by multiple women, and Brand has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police concerning nine alleged offenses. The Met confirmed that their inquiries are ongoing.

A look back at Russell Brand's history of being alleged with sexual assault cases

This isn't the first time Brand has addressed the allegations, but it marks the first public interview where he candidly shared his perspective. The accusations, detailed in an investigation by major media outlets, have sparked controversy and scrutiny around the actor-comedian. The allegations, which include rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, range from 2006 to 2013, casting a shadow over Brand's name and reputation in the entertainment industry.

The first accusation came when a victim opened up about being sexually assaulted by Russell Brand in 2006 when she was just 16. The following allegation came in 2007 when Jordan Martin opened up about her six-month abusive relationship with Brand. Another woman in 2012 shared her story of being assaulted by Brand. According to her, he assaulted her when she refused to go on a date with her, locked the door before she left and eventually harassed her. In the following year, 2013, another victim's story gained attention when she confessed that Brand forcefully tried to kiss her, took off her clothes, and further assaulted her in his Los Angeles house.

Fast forward to 2023, an anonymous victim came forward to share her horrific story of being sexually harassed by Brand during the filming of the 2011 film Arthur. She stated that the actor flashed his genitals to her and eventually assaulted her later in the restroom as a member of the crew guarded the door. She revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times , "I felt used and abused. Disgusting is the only word. I felt like I was being used that I was just an object for his momentary titillation."

As the public grapples with the serious allegations against Russell Brand, the situation remains ambiguous. Brand's denial and candid interview add another layer of complexity to an already sensitive and challenging narrative. Though the actor has not been convicted for any claimed crimes, the multiple emergence of sexual allegation cases surely puts him in a difficult spot.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

