Russell Brand faces another police investigation amid ‘harassment and stalking’ allegations

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Russell Brand, the 48-year-old actor-comedian, is once again under the scrutiny of law enforcement in the U.K. Thames Valley Police has initiated an investigation into Brand after a woman approached the department with fresh information regarding allegations of "harassment and stalking" according to PEOPLE. This marks another legal challenge for the entertainer, who is already grappling with a series of disturbing accusations against him.

Revisiting Russell Brand's past allegations

The woman who contacted the Thames Valley Police had previously made similar allegations against Russell Brand to the same law enforcement agency between 2018 and 2022. However, at that time, no formal action was taken in response to her claims. The police now confirm that they have received "new information" concerning harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018, and they are actively investigating the matter. Russell Brand's representatives have not issued any public comments in response to these developments.

A string of controversies for Russell Brand

Brand's legal troubles extend beyond the recent investigation. Earlier, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches collaborated on a joint investigation, revealing allegations of rape, sexual assault, and physical and emotional abuse made by multiple women against the comedian-actor. These incidents reportedly occurred between 2006 and 2013, a period during which Brand was highly visible in the entertainment industry. Further, he has also faced allegations of indecent exposure and inappropriate behavior during his time as a BBC Radio 2 presenter.

The mounting legal challenges have led to the postponement of three of Russell Brand's stand-up comedy show dates. In a response shared on Instagram, Brand vehemently denied the allegations, characterizing them as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks." He emphasized that during the period in question, his relationships were always consensual.

