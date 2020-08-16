Russell Brand faces criticism from fans over ‘mansplaining’ Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans called out comedian Russell Brand for his derogatory comments on the duo’s new music video--WAP. Scroll down to see what Russell said to spark this reaction.

Russell Brand is facing backlash after criticizing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new WAP music video. The 45-year-old actor/comedian shared a video In the video titled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?” Russell asked whether women “achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males.” Russell went on to say that he thinks music videos from women in hip hop artists are “an emulation of a template that already exists and was established by males.” He then asked: “Is it equality if the template has already been established by a formal dominator? The answer is no.”

“I wouldn’t be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that’s conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it’s impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation,” Russell continued. “But I am saying that, in a sense, it’s still the same metric – it’s still the same aesthetic, it’s still the same values, it’s still the same ideals. It’s still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female,” he added.

Reacting to #WAP - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial new music video...

What do you think of this analysis...?

Full video: https://t.co/68ts6ZsZuw pic.twitter.com/hblm4kQvr4 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) August 14, 2020

People then commented on Russell‘s video, slamming him and accusing him “mansplaining” feminism. “I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations to Russell Brand for mansplaining to women how they should enjoy WAP & their own sexuality,” another wrote.

“Imagine thinking ur so woke and being this dumb,” another tweeted. “The end of the day Russell you are a white cis man unable to empathise with the experiences of women and ur option matters very little to this bigger conversation. You’re being ignorant AND whorephobia AND no one asked,” one user tweeted.

ALSO READ: Cardi B SLAMS social media user who demands to remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video: This is not about race

Share your comment ×