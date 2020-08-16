  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Russell Brand faces criticism from fans over ‘mansplaining’ Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans called out comedian Russell Brand for his derogatory comments on the duo’s new music video--WAP. Scroll down to see what Russell said to spark this reaction.
22650 reads Mumbai
Russell Brand faces criticism from fans over ‘mansplaining’ Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music videoRussell Brand faces criticism from fans over ‘mansplaining’ Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music video

Russell Brand is facing backlash after criticizing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new WAP music video. The 45-year-old actor/comedian shared a video In the video titled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?” Russell asked whether women “achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males.” Russell went on to say that he thinks music videos from women in hip hop artists are “an emulation of a template that already exists and was established by males.” He then asked: “Is it equality if the template has already been established by a formal dominator? The answer is no.”

 

“I wouldn’t be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that’s conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it’s impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation,” Russell continued. “But I am saying that, in a sense, it’s still the same metric – it’s still the same aesthetic, it’s still the same values, it’s still the same ideals. It’s still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female,” he added.

People then commented on Russell‘s video, slamming him and accusing him “mansplaining” feminism. “I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong,” one user wrote.

 

“Congratulations to Russell Brand for mansplaining to women how they should enjoy WAP & their own sexuality,” another wrote.

 

“Imagine thinking ur so woke and being this dumb,” another tweeted. “The end of the day Russell you are a white cis man unable to empathise with the experiences of women and ur option matters very little to this bigger conversation. You’re being ignorant AND whorephobia AND no one asked,” one user tweeted.

 

ALSO READ: Cardi B SLAMS social media user who demands to remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video: This is not about race

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images, Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement