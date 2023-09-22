Russell Brand shocking indecent exposure incident revealed in NEW allegations: Reports

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

A startling revelation has come to light regarding British comedian Russell Brand. A woman, who goes by the pseudonym Olivia, has recently disclosed a distressing incident from 2008 when she worked in the same building as Brand during the recording of his radio show. This incident, which involves indecent exposure, has resurfaced amidst a series of allegations against Brand, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four unnamed accusers.

Olivia's disturbing encounter

The incident, as recounted by Olivia, occurred in Los Angeles in June 2008 when she was employed by a media company in the same building as Brand's radio show, "The Russell Brand Show" for BBC Radio 2. Olivia had gone to the bathroom, which was near the radio studio, to retrieve sinus medication.

While searching for medication, Olivia allegedly felt someone behind her, and to her astonishment, she found Russell Brand behind her. Brand purportedly made inappropriate comments and even exposed himself to Olivia, attempting to engage in lewd behavior. Olivia expressed her discomfort and disbelief at the situation.

Perhaps even more shocking, Olivia claimed that Brand later discussed the incident on air during the pre-recorded episode, which was subsequently broadcast less than a week later. Both Brand and his co-host, Matt Morgan, made crude jokes and laughed about the incident, leaving Olivia feeling ashamed and humiliated.

The aftermath and BBC's response

Olivia mentioned that she had shared her story with BBC staffers over the years, but it was only in 2019 that one of them reported the incident to management. However, Olivia did not receive any direct communication from higher-ups, and no formal action was taken.

Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, has initiated a review of Russell Brand's tenure at the broadcaster. He expressed a commitment to addressing these issues and acknowledged the inexcusable nature of some broadcasts from that period. Olivia, however, questions why the investigation did not happen sooner.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

