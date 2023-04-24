Russell Crowe calls the script of his Oscar-winning movie Gladiator 'absolute rubbish'

Russell Crowe is currently making headlines after he revealed some major reservations about acting in his Oscar winning movie Gladiator. Calling the script ‘absolute rubbish’, the actor told Vanity Fair that he thought it had several confusing scenes that didn’t make sense and it might confuse the audiences. He was quoted saying, “At the core of what we were doing was a great concept, but the script was absolute rubbish. It had all sorts of strange sequences.” He further added, “The audience are gonna go, "What the f**k is this?". The energy around what we were doing was very fractured.” Furthermore, he admitted that it was director Ridley Scott who convinced him to do it and ensured him they wouldn't film anything Crowe didn't '100% believe in'.

Russell Crowe would love to play Gough Whitlam

Russell’s decision for Gladiator was a right one as it made him win an Oscar for Best Actor and propelled him to Hollywood stardom. However, this comes after the actor revealed that he would love to play an Australian Prime Minister in a biopic. Talking about bringing the life of Gough Whitlam to the big screen, Russell said, “I think he was one of Australia's great statesmen. I think he set things in place that give us the confidence we have as a nation today.”

Russell Crowe talked about Gough Whitlam’s painting purchases

Talking about Gough Whitlam’s painting purchases, Russell said, “You know, little decisions that he made, like buying blue poles, the painting. And everybody just castigated him at the time and called him irresponsible. That painting is worth $500 million now or something… every government decision should have that result. You know, you get a 500 multiple out of every single dollar you spend and we'd be in a great place.”

ALSO READ: The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe transforms himself into Chief Exorcist of the Vatican in new VIDEO