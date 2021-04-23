Russell Crowe CONFIRMS he's playing THIS character alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

During an interview, Russell Crowe confirmed his role of playing Zeus in Thor: Love & Thunder, which marks the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Russell Crowe affirmed that he will star in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth during an interview with JOY Breakfast with the Murphys via Just Jared. He revealed that he was yet to complete his last day of filming. “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios…and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I'm gonna enjoy it," Russell revealed.

While it had been reported last month that he was going to be a part of the movie, it was only confirmed that he was taking on an "unspecified role." Now, we know he would be playing god Zeus. It was earlier opined that Crowe would play a jokey cameo than a full-fledged major character. But Crowe's role was kept under wraps to surprise his fans.

We don't know how he would interact with the ensemble of players like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. As the shooting of the movie continues, it won't come as a surprise if we would be seeing many characters like Jeff Goldblum from Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi is back as Thor: Love and Thunder's director and the plot of the movie is being kept under wraps. The film is set to release on May 6, 2022.

Crowe was recently seen starring in Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Zac Efron. Moreover, he was seen in the Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged.

