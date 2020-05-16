Russell Crowe to essay a ruthless mobster in Paramount Pictures film titled American Son

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is all set to portray a ruthless mobster in Paramount Pictures film titled American Son. The film will be helmed by Andrew Onwubolu.

As per the latest news reports, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is all set to portray a ruthless mobster in Paramount Pictures film titled American Son. The makers of the upcoming film, American Son are reportedly still hunting for the lead actor, but according to a news report in Variety, A Beautiful Mind actor Russell Crowe will be playing the villain who is a notorious mobster. The news reports suggest that the highly anticipated film, American Son will be helmed by Andrew Onwubolu. This film is reportedly based on a film called A Prophet.

This French film is said to be the inspiration behind the Russell Crowe film. Now, according to news reports, Dennis Lehane has done the script for the film. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are backing mob drama, American Son. As per news reports, the film revolves around the life of a person who meticulously creates a crime syndicate for his boss, played by Russell Crowe. The film sees a twist when this man gets rid of the mobster boss and takes over the crime syndication. This new crime boss then makes sure that he gets a place among the deadlier mafia from Italy and Russia.

The news reports in Variety, state that the makers of American Son will soon begin the process of casting for the film and are reportedly looking forward to finalizing an actor for the lead character. The fans and film audiences are now very eager to know who the lead actor will be.

