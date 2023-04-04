Russell Crowe has a priceless reaction when asked if he likes to play Donald Trump; Here’s what the actor said

Russell Crowe, the senior Hollywood actor is all set to release his new film, The Pope's Exorcist, this weekend. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out horror thriller, features the versatile actor in the role of Fr. Gabriele Amorth, an exorcist. The cast and crew members of the Julius Avery directorial are currently busy with the final round of promotions for the much-awaited project. Meanwhile, in an interview with Channel Seven Sunrise, Russell Crowe answered a million-dollar question.

Russell Crowe has a priceless reaction when asked if he likes to play Donald Trump

In his interview with the popular channel, Russell Crowe, who is busy promoting his film The Pope's Exorcist, answered some fun questions. Natalie Barr, who is one of the hosts of the show, mentioned that former US president Donald Trump is the 'story of the day' after the court indicted him over an alleged payment of $130,000 that he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to silence her in the final days of 2016's US presidential election.

Following the brief introduction to the 'story of the day', host Natalie Barr asked the show's guest, Russell Crowe, if he would ever like to play Donald Trump on celluloid if given a chance. However, the senior actor immediately took a glance at his wristwatch and smiled, and jokingly replied: "I'm really busy now. I have got lots and lots and lots of things to do." Well, it was clear NO from Crowe's side.

