Russell Crowe recalls how he helped director Ridley Scott to improve Gladiator's script on the film's sets

The Robin Hood actor Russell Crowe reportedly said that the film Gladiator's script was just not up to the mark, and he along with director Ridley Scott made many changes to the script after the filming had begun.

The Hollywood actor Russell Crowe who played the leading man in the period drama, Gladiator revealed how he wasn't a bit impressed by the film's script, when he first read it. The Robin Hood actor Russell Crowe reportedly said that the film Gladiator's script was just not up to the mark, and he along with director Ridley Scott made many changes to the script after the filming had begun. According to media reports, Russell Crowe states that he agreed to doing the film only after he knew that director Ridley Scott will be helming the film.

Russell Crowe goes on to add that he and director instantly bonded and they had similar ideas when it came to the content of the film. The Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World actor Russell Crowe reportedly states that the visuals that the Hollywood director Ridley Scott had in his mind with respect to the film were more or less the same what he had in his thoughts. The actor also mentions that he and Ridley Scott would improve the film's script on the film's sets while they were shooting the film. The actor also reportedly stated that the initial script of the film was such that he would never say yes to the project.

The film Gladiator's writer, David Franzoni also revealed that he along with the lead actor, Russell Crowe and director Ridley Scott would discuss ideas and he would make the necessary changes to the script. As per news reports in Variety, Russell Crowe also joked how he wanted to do a film with the director where the film's script is ready before the project goes on floors.

ALSO READ Russell Crowe to essay a ruthless mobster in Paramount Pictures film titled American Son | PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×