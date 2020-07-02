Russell Crowe reveals how Roger Ailes' character created an energy around him & got away with wrongdoings

In a candid conversation with the Big Little Lies actress, Nicole Kidman, actor Russell Crowe reveals that Roger Ailes' character had to be shown as an exuberant character who impressed his co-workers in such a way that they wanted to work with him.

The Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman quizzed Russell Crowe during Variety's Actors on Actors home version series. The actor who featured in films like Gladiator and Master and Commander said that the character of Roger Ailes which he essayed in The Loudest Voice, had created a certain kind of energy around himself which made it possible for him to get away with all those wrongdoings. The character of Roger Ailes is based on the real-life person from the media industry who reportedly had been accused of sexual abuse by many female colleagues, who had worked for him.

The Hollywood actor also says that this character feels like a villain and almost everyone will feel that Ailes' character is nothing short of devil.

The candid chat between Russell Crowe and Bombshell actress, Nicole Kidman has thoroughly delighted the fans and followers of the actors. The revelations made by the American Gangster actor has shed some light on the way in which Russell Crowe feels about his character of Roger Ailes. The fans and viewers of The Loudest Voice were very impressed by Russell Crowe's stellar performance.

