Russell Crowe says director Ridley Scott deserves all the credit for the film Gladiator becoming a hit

Russell Crowe reportedly said while talking in an interview with the Australian show, Today that when he saw the film's live streaming some time back at Rome's Colosseum, he felt that the director, Ridley Scott deserves all the credit for the film.

The Hollywood star Russell Crowe has reportedly stated that the director Ridley Scott should get all the praise for his hit film Gladiator becoming a massive success. The A Beautiful Mind actor Russell Crowe reportedly said while talking in an interview with the Australian show, Today that when he saw the film's live streaming some time back at Rome's Colosseum, he felt that the director, Ridley Scott deserves all the credit for the film tremendous success. The Robin Hood actor further goes on to add that he received a lot of appreciation for the film, Gladiator which was helmed by the ace Hollywood director Ridley Scott.

The Hollywood star Russell Crowe also states that the film, Gladiator helped him immensely in getting a strong hold in the industry. The Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World actor Russell Crowe also won an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for Gladiator. The actor goes on to add that he got a lot of love and praises from the fans and film audiences across the globe for his role in the film, Gladiator. The actor mentions how the film Gladiator was a director's film and Ridley Scott should get all the credit for the film becoming such a massive success.

Ridley Scott's film, Gladiator also won Academy Awards in categories like Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Costume Design. Some time back, Russell Crowe had reportedly revealed that he wanted to drop the film before director Ridley Scott came into the picture.

Share your comment ×