Russell Crowe's father John Alexander Crowe passes away at 85; Actor pens a moving tribute remembering him

Russell Crowe pens an emotional tribute on social media after his father John Alexander Crowe passes away at the age of 85.

Actor Russell Crowe's father John Alexander Crowe passed away on March 30, aged 85. Crowe confirmed the news on Twitter as he shared a moving tribute remembering his father. The Oscar-winning actor mentioned that his father passed away at his home in Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales north coast of Australia and shared the news on social media to inform all those whose lives his father touched and who would be deeply saddened to hear about the same.

In a series of tweets, Crowe expressed his grief as he paid a tribute to his father whom he called the 'the most gentle of men.' In a moving note, the actor wrote, "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

Crowe further revealed that he wanted to share the news with everyone whose heart his father had touched and also who were in awe of his "cheeky attitude". The actor expressed that he believed social media seemed the best way to convey the sad news to all those who cared deeply about him and his father.

Here is Russell Crowe's moving tribute to his father:

I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

Condolence messages have been pouring in for Russell and his family from fans as well as friends from the industry. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Crowe family in this trying time.

Credits :Getty Images

